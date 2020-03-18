Henry Danger Cast Looks Back

Henry Danger S5 Henry Danger: The Musical 9 Things you didn't know about Henry Danger

Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Cooper Barnes, Frankie Grande and the rest of the cast are putting on a once-in-a-lifetime musical in Henry Danger: The Musical! Here’s everything you need to know to get all caught up on the action. Plus check out these little sneak peeks of songs from throughout the musical! There’s a musical curse over Swellview – and it’s gonna be awesome! How are you preparing for the commercial-free hour-long special?