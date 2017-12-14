"Holiday Dance Battle" 12/14/2017
Your favorite Nick stars are getting down to holiday beats with Santa Claus! Watch School of Rock’s Jade Pettyjohn and Henry Danger’s Riele Downs, Ella Anderson and Sean Ryan Fox boogie and battle for dance supremacy. Who will jingle all the way to the winner’s circle?
"Holiday Dance Battle"
