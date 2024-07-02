SPONGEBOBble Yourself!

02/07/2024

Go Bobblehead to Bobblehead with your Bikini Bottom faves! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, or Mr. Krabs and unlock all kinds of AWESOME underwater treasures. Visit www.spongebobble.com to play!
