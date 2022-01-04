Stop Scrolling Girl - Kate Godfrey

Watching
04:15
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: Picture Day
After too many failed school picture days, Nate decides to take matters into his own hands and infiltrate the Yearbook Room.
02/10/2022
03:41
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: How to Annoy Your Older Sister
Nate showcases all the creative ways he has come up with to mildly torture his older sister. All out of love, of course. What are siblings for?
02/10/2022
03:19
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: Locker Makeover Day
It’s Locker Makeover Day at P.S. 38. Take a look inside Nate’s locker and all the wonders (and pranks) it holds.
02/04/2022