SpongeBob SquarePants
Every Krusty Krab Employee Ever
Season 13 • 10/17/2022
The Krusty Krab has seen some a lot of employees come and go! From Pearl to Patrick, Sandy to Squidward, and just about everyone else in Bikini Bottom, here's every Krusty Krab employee ever! One thing is for sure - SpongeBob will always there to help!
06:30
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 'Camping Episode' - Puppet Edition!
This week's Nick Shorts Showcase features... SpongeBob! Everybody loves puppets! And everybody loves The Campfire Song Song from "The Camping Episode" on SpongeBob SquarePants! Check out the Pineapple Playhouse recreation of this iconic episode featuring everyone's favorite sea-bear!
07/31/2021
08:53
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 The Best-Dressed Moments of Squidward Tentacles
Bikini Bottom's most miserable resident also has some best-dressed moments! Squidward knows how to wear a suit and tie and knows how to be the best dressed in the marching band. Check out some of the best dressed moments of Squidward over the years!
10/18/2022
18:55
10/17/2022
10:01
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 Patrick Star’s Lucky Moments
Patrick Star is SpongeBob's BFF and the luckiest Starfish in all of Bikini Bottom! Now we know who St. Patrick's Day is named after! From getting food when SpongeBob and Patrick are lost in a jungle of kelp, to helping get through a gate with fried oyster breath, check out Patrick's luckiest moments!
10/17/2022
07:03
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 SpongeBob Loving the Krusty Krab for 7 Minutes!
From the Krabby Patties he crafts so tenderly to spending time with Mr. Krabs and Squidward– SpongeBob has a lot to love about the Krusty Krab. In honor of his obsession, check out 7 straight minutes of SpongeBob being in love with the Krusty Krab!
10/17/2022
11:03
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 SpongeBob Ranking By Size!
SpongeBob has lived his life from a sweet baby sea sponge to a Sea Sponge with almost all the water in Bikini Bottom! Bikini Bottom decided to rank our favorite Sea Sponge, from SpongeBob's microscopic size to his gigantic size in Sandy Cheeks' home! Check out some of the best sizes ranked of SpongeBob over the years!
09/22/2022