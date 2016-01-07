SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom: Behind The Voices" 10/06/2017

Dive in behind the scenes with the stars (and sea stars) of SpongeBob Squarepants! See Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and the whole cast record the The Legend of Boo-kini Bottom, the brand new SpongeBob Special!