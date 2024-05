The Thundermans Return Official Trailer The Thundermans S3

Super-twins Phoebe (Kira Kosarin) and Max (Jack Griffo) are enjoying their superhero lifestyle in their new city - but when one ‘save’ goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. Hank, Barb, & Chloe are happy to be back - but Max and Phoebe are determined to get their superhero status back. Get pumped for fan-favorite villains, old friends, new friends, and a SUPER awesome adventure!