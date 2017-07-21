The Thundermans: "The Cricket Challenge" 07/21/2017

Did you know Jack Griffo likes to eat crickets?! Neither did we! Jack challenged Riele Downs, Jade Pettyjohn, Thomas Kuc, Benjamin Flores Jr. and Sean Ryan Fox to see if they can stomach one of his favorite treats. Watch and see which Nick stars are up for the challenge and which stars politely pass. What’s one of the weirdest things you’ve ever eaten?