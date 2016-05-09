SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Cursed Eye"
05/09/2016
Plankton's new eye is making him nice and preventing him from stealing the Krabby Patty formula!
01:24
SponeBob SquarePants: "Smelly Kitchen"SpongeBob SquarePants
SOmething smells VERY funky at the Krusty Krab!
01:07
"NickGamer: SpongeBob Run"SpongeBob SquarePants
Let's have fun playing Nickelodeon's newest game, "SpongeBob Run"! Watch and see how you can run fast and grab as many pickles as possible!
01:56
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Holiday Acapella!"SpongeBob SquarePants
It’s a “SpongeBob Holiday Acapella Mashup.” Tis the season to be jolly and falalalalaing! Sing along with your favorite SpongeBob characters as we bring in the holidays.
01:32
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Plankton's Color Nullifier"SpongeBob SquarePants
In this NEW SpongeBob SquarePants short, SpongeBob plans to bring the whole world together with a colorful new Krabby Patty. But Plankton has other plans! Catch more SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon!
01:18
SpongeBob SquarePants: Nick Noises vs. Nick TalentSpongeBob SquarePants
We all know who lives in a pineapple under the sea. The real question is, which version of the SpongeBob theme song do you like better? Nick Noises or Nick Talent?
02:09
"Get Cozy Song"
It’s time to get cozy with all of your favorite Nickelodeon characters! Chomp cookies with Henry Hart, roast marshmallows with Spongebob & Patrick, and snuggle up with The Thundermans, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, The Loud House, Game Shakers and School of Rock. How do you like to spend your snow days?
01:29
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Bad Neighbor Blues"SpongeBob SquarePants
Squidward has the blues becasue he has the WORST neighbors ever!
01:30
"Ultimate Snowball Fighter"
Get ready for the ULTIMATE snowball fight! Watch SpongeBob and Lincoln in an intense snow battle!
01:34
Straight Gobblin'SpongeBob SquarePants
Get ready for Thanksgiving with the ULTIMATE turkey rap! He will surely get you pumped up for all the food this holiday has to offer!
11:03
SpongeBob Ranking By Size!SpongeBob SquarePantsS13
SpongeBob has lived his life from a sweet baby sea sponge to a Sea Sponge with almost all the water in Bikini Bottom! Bikini Bottom decided to rank our favorite Sea Sponge, from SpongeBob's microscopic size to his gigantic size in Sandy Cheeks' home! Check out some of the best sizes ranked of SpongeBob over the years!
15:54
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Playthrough: SpongeBob's Next Big Adventure"SpongeBob SquarePants
Check out the playthrough of the Nickelodeon game "SpongeBob's Next Big Adventure" and get a better idea of what this game is all about!
01:14
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Plankton's Sincere Face"SpongeBob SquarePants
Plankton is usually planning an evil scheme against the Krusty Krab, but this time Plankton asks SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs for a favor!
18:55
Every Krusty Krab Employee EverSpongeBob SquarePantsS13
The Krusty Krab has seen some a lot of employees come and go! From Pearl to Patrick, Sandy to Squidward, and just about everyone else in Bikini Bottom, here's every Krusty Krab employee ever! One thing is for sure - SpongeBob will always there to help!
01:08
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Occasional Friends"SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob and Patrick have to do A LOT of work for a free lunch!
02:09
We Heart Summer
What makes summer so awesome? Everything. From melting ice cream cones to epic sandcastles, and face melting rollercoasters….this is why real kids, and our favorite characters, love summer!
10:01
Patrick Star’s Lucky MomentsSpongeBob SquarePantsS13
Patrick Star is SpongeBob's BFF and the luckiest Starfish in all of Bikini Bottom! Now we know who St. Patrick's Day is named after! From getting food when SpongeBob and Patrick are lost in a jungle of kelp, to helping get through a gate with fried oyster breath, check out Patrick's luckiest moments!
01:19
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Sea Diving"SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob is the first high-sea-diving-sponge out there!
02:06
"Acapella Christmas Carol Medley"
Oh Caroling Song, oh Caroling Song! Thy friends come sing with thee. Sing along with your favorite Nick characters and have a crazy caroling Christmas.
01:17
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Cleaning Crew"SpongeBob SquarePants
Patrick thought he was on a food cart, not a cleaning cart!