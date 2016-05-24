Henry Danger: "Holiday Thumb Wars" 12/18/2017
Who's the toughest thumb wrestler in town -- Santa, a Reindeer, an Elf, or a Snowman? Find out when Riele and Sean face off in the ultimate holiday smackdown: Thumb Wars!
00:59
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Henry's Present"
Henry apologizes to Jasper and gives him a present.
05/24/2016
00:21
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Random Thought"
Jasper from Henry Danger is a deep thinker... not really.
11/12/2015
01:06
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "The Time Jerker: Travel to When?"
After a treacherous confrontation with the Time Jerker, Henry Danger finds himself traveling back to a not-so-long-ago time.
11/05/2015
01:03
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Life Hacks with Sean"
Henry Danger star Sean Fox is here to give you some of his greatest life hacks!
10/21/2015
01:58
Halloween: "Scariest Movie Ever!"
Get ready for the scariest Halloween movie of the season that will never be in theaters...
10/20/2015
01:43
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "A World Class Thief"
Cooper Barnes won't stand for it when self-proclaimed "Greatest Thief in America" Ryan Grassmeyer infiltrates the set of Junk 'N Stuff.
10/16/2015
01:05
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "British Vocab"
Our dear friend Mr. Barnes explains proper British terms to the simple Jace Norman.
09/23/2015
01:00
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "One Henry, Three Girls: Henry's Dilemma"
Charlotte tries to help Henry figure out if he would rather be with Bianca or Veronica.
09/18/2015
01:20
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "The Beat Goes On: Terminator Charlotte"
Captain Man and Henry are enjoying some afternoon snacks when Charlotte comes to the Man-Cave and attacks them!
09/11/2015
01:01
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Musical Mind Warp"
Jace Norman & Cooper Barnes warp your mind to make you tune in for Henry Danger Season 2, starting Sept. 12th at 8pm!
09/04/2015
00:40
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Tips from Sidney and Oliver"
Sidney and Oliver have some tips on how to make your girl happy on Halloween!
10/31/2014
01:36
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Expert Trash Talkers"
Russell Westbrook is on the Henry Danger set to learn the skills of trash talking!
11/19/2014
01:17
Henry DangerHenry Danger: Birthday Girl Down: "Birthday Invitation"
Captain Man might have been invited to Debbie's birthday party, but why wasn't Henry?!
11/04/2014
01:00
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Halloween Prank!"
Ella Anderson gets spooked when zombie Jace Norman pops in for a quick scare on set of Henry Danger!
08/11/2015
00:33
Henry DangerHenry Danger: Audition Stories
Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Ella Anderson, and Sean Ryan Fox talk about the ups and downs of auditioning for Henry Danger!
10/28/2014
01:22
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Can You Keep a Secret?"
Henry has a super secret, and he's not alone!
08/28/2014
02:45
Henry Danger: "Fortune Teller Hero Challenge"
The Thundermans' Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo join Henry Danger's Jace Norman and Cooper Barnes for some fun and unusual challeges.
06/10/2016
02:26
Cross Property: Let’s Play Basketball Stars 2
Jack and Jace are playing Nickelodeon's Basketball Stars 2! who do you think will win!
06/05/2017
01:16
Tiny Christmas: "Viewing Party"
Everyone is gathering around to watch Nickelodeon's newest movie, "Tiny Christmas"! You won't want to miss out on this cheerful holiday special!
11/28/2017
01:31
Henry DangerCross Property: "Teleprompter Prank"
How do Nick stars like Jace Norman, Jack Griffo, Kira Kosarin, Cree Cicchino, Jade Pettyjohn & Jojo Siwa know their lines for camera? There’s a machine called a teleprompter that tells them! But will they say EVERYTHING the teleprompter tells them? Let’s find out…
03/28/2017