Familia Sounds: Mystery of the Hallway Gunk 01/21/2020
Mystery of the Hallway Gunk: Ronnie Anne and her skater pals discover that a prankster has coated the school hallway with a mysterious gunk that's wreaking havoc on the school, and now they must figure out who did it!
03:02
The CasagrandesS2 K-Pop Dance Battle
Ronnie Anne and Sid dance battle Sergio in order to win the arcade’s top prize – a Yoon Kwan champion jacket!
08/07/2021
03:28
The CasagrandesS2 The History of the Casagrandes
Abuelo Hector recounts the history of the Casagrandes – in the middle of Ronnie Anne’s school play!
08/07/2021
03:07
The CasagrandesS2 Operation: After School Snack
Carl, Sergio, & Lalo team up as a trio of secret agents to steal back a bag of snacks from Super Villian Carlitos, all the while avoiding getting caught by Frida.
07/23/2021
03:41
The CasagrandesS2 Meet the Mercado!
Ronnie Anne and Bobby greet you as the mercado’s 1,000th customer! Now if only they can find that special grand prize…
07/23/2021
03:02
The CasagrandesS2 Do the Fruit Shake
Boogie down to DJ Carl Casagrande and The Tropical Fruits’ hit music video “Do the Fruit Shake Remix”!
07/17/2021
03:07
The CasagrandesS2 I'm Back
Feel muy bien with The Casagrandes’ 12 is Midnight, featuring pop star Alisa, in the “I’m Back” animated music video.
07/17/2021
09:41
The CasagrandesFamilia Sounds: Meet the Casagrandes
Meet the Casagrandes: Using Bobby's stolen phone, Ronnie Anne and Sergio start the official Casagrandes Familia Sounds podcast, to show what it's like living in a big crazy apartment building with all their family members and awesome neighbors.
01/24/2020
08:34
The CasagrandesFamilia Sounds: Zoo Visit With Ronnie Anne & Sid
Zoo Visit With Ronnie Anne & Sid: Sid and Ronnie Anne are super-excited to interview Sid's mom, Mrs. Chang, and showcase a day in the life of a zookeeper, so buckle up for a wild adventure.
01/23/2020
08:32
The CasagrandesFamilia Sounds: Great Lakes City Tour
Great Lakes City Tour: Ronnie Anne tries to take listeners to her favorite spots in Great Lakes City, but Carl and the noisy city keep getting in the way.
01/22/2020
09:53
