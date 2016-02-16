Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "NickGamer: Skewer in the Sewer"
02/16/2016
Nick Gamer is here to tutor you on the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, Skewer in the Sewer.
01:13
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Moving a Mountain"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Turtles try to the move the mountain, but the task seems nearly impossible!
01:36
"Apple Bobbing Challenge"
Halloween is coming, do you know what that means?! Fun halloween games like bobbing for apples! Check out your favorite Nick charactes on apples!
02:40
Nickelodeon: "Super Bowl Snacks"
Get ready for the Super Bowl by creating snacks featuring your favorite Nickelodeon characters. From MVP-eanut butter cookies to slime nachos...Nickelodeon's game snacks will definitely fill you up while cheering on your favorite football team!
00:39
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "New Girl in Town: Face-Off"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Leo squares off against the New Girl!
01:25
"The Greatest Mysteries!"
There are SO many mysteries in the Nickelodeon Universe! Do you know all of them?!
01:46
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Mikey's Pizza Shop"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Check out Mikey's Pizza Shop! located right under the heart of New York City!
01:59
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "DIY Holiday Gifts"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Need last minute holiday gift ideas? Get crafty this season with super cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles swag that you can make right at home. These DIY TMNT presents are the perfect way to shellebrate the holidays!
00:59
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Taking Shredder Down"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Turtles are going after Shredder and they are just around the corner from his mansion! Watch them take him down!
02:08
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: "Comic Con Exclusive"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Turtles take on Comic Con! As they walk the floor they rub shoulders with other sweaty teenagers, meet their biggest fan, and reunite with the man himself, Kevin Eastman!
01:05
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "A New Enemy"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
There's a new enemy in town and it looks like they might be stronger than the Ninja Turtles think!
01:30
"Alphabet Jam!"
Whoever said the ABCs were as easy as 123 never had to rap it like this! We’re giving you all the stuff you love from A to Z in a way you’ve never seen - or heard - before. See if you can keep up and complete the Alphabetical Acrobatic Challenge!
01:09
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Fight for the Heart"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Turtles are on a misson to get the heart back! It looks like they will be successful after a little fight!
02:08
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle: ImpossibleTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
There’s a TV party in the Turtle Lair, we discover what real fake news really is, a Foot Soldier takes a lunch break, Splinter spits wisdom from inside a cage, the triumphant return of Ace Duck, Shredder has mama drama, and Donny tries to defuse a bomb with a little help from his friends.
01:53
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Nick Gamer: Pizza Quest"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Get ready for Nickelodeon's newest game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Pizza Quest"! It's sure to be a slice of greatness!
00:48
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Shredder is Back!"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Turtles ran into an enemy they never thought they would see again. Shredder, is back!
02:38
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Big Daddy’s TV"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Leo gets a surprise visit from his underground neighbor, Shredder shows off his condiment flinging TV, Mikey role plays as his computer lovin’ brother, Rat King opens up and gets dramatic, Bebop and Rocksteady sing us another forgettable show tune, and Casey creeps out the gang in April’s hot yellow convertible.
01:16
"The 4th Awakens"
Robots, princesses, fuzzy creatures — everyone in the universe celebrates May the 4th. Check out this astronomically important message delivered by your pals from SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, Bunsen is a Beast, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks. May the 4th be with YOU!
02:42
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "No Fly Zone"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Turtles jump back into action, Shredder talks smack over text, Splinter chops over priced wood, Bebop and Rocksteady get bromantic, Casey Jones tells us he’s back, and a newly washed Turtle Van gets a fresh coat of fly guts!! TMNT: Team Up! is developed, written, directed, produced and animated by Gary Doodles and Tommy Sica.