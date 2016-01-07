SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants: "Compliment Celebration" 01/23/2017

Did you know there’s a National Compliment Day?!? Well there is! If you wanna up your compliment game, you’ve come to the right place! Featuring SpongeBob, The Loud House, School of Rock, The Thundermans, Henry Danger, Game Shakers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.