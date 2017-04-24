"Awkward School Dance" 04/24/2017
Finally! A school dance song that tells it like it really is. Dancing is weird…crushes are awkward…and your mom is texting you. Come party with Henry Hart, SpongeBob, Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn, The Loud House, School of Rock, the Game Shakers and more at the most awkward school dance ever!!
Watching
02:52
"Awkward School Dance"
Finally! A school dance song that tells it like it really is. Dancing is weird…crushes are awkward…and your mom is texting you. Come party with Henry Hart, SpongeBob, Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn, The Loud House, School of Rock, the Game Shakers and more at the most awkward school dance ever!!
04/24/2017