SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Kitchen Secrets: Squidward"
04/26/2016
Check out this kitchen secret on how to make Squidward!
00:22
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Falling SpongeBob"SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob thinks that he has finally figured out a way to fly!
03/19/2024
01:46
What Is the Gift?SpongeBob SquarePants
It's that time of the year again to guess that gift! Check out what your favorite Nickelodeon characters are getting for the holidays!
12/21/2017
02:06
"Acapella Christmas Carol Medley"
Oh Caroling Song, oh Caroling Song! Thy friends come sing with thee. Sing along with your favorite Nick characters and have a crazy caroling Christmas.
12/19/2017
01:29
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Bad Neighbor Blues"SpongeBob SquarePants
Squidward has the blues becasue he has the WORST neighbors ever!
11/09/2017
01:16
SpongeBob SquarePants: "New Best Friend"SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob has a new best friend named Cuddle E. Hugs!
11/08/2017
01:30
"Ultimate Snowball Fighter"
Get ready for the ULTIMATE snowball fight! Watch SpongeBob and Lincoln in an intense snow battle!
01/04/2018
01:34
Straight Gobblin'SpongeBob SquarePants
Get ready for Thanksgiving with the ULTIMATE turkey rap! He will surely get you pumped up for all the food this holiday has to offer!
11/18/2017
01:07
"NickGamer: SpongeBob Run"SpongeBob SquarePants
Let's have fun playing Nickelodeon's newest game, "SpongeBob Run"! Watch and see how you can run fast and grab as many pickles as possible!
12/04/2017
07:03
SpongeBob Loving the Krusty Krab for 7 Minutes!SpongeBob SquarePants
From the Krabby Patties he crafts so tenderly to spending time with Mr. Krabs and Squidward– SpongeBob has a lot to love about the Krusty Krab. In honor of his obsession, check out 7 straight minutes of SpongeBob being in love with the Krusty Krab!
09/22/2022
01:14
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Plankton's Sincere Face"SpongeBob SquarePants
Plankton is usually planning an evil scheme against the Krusty Krab, but this time Plankton asks SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs for a favor!
02/16/2018
02:09
"Get Cozy Song"
It’s time to get cozy with all of your favorite Nickelodeon characters! Chomp cookies with Henry Hart, roast marshmallows with Spongebob & Patrick, and snuggle up with The Thundermans, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, The Loud House, Game Shakers and School of Rock. How do you like to spend your snow days?
01/01/2018
02:09
We Heart Summer
What makes summer so awesome? Everything. From melting ice cream cones to epic sandcastles, and face melting rollercoasters….this is why real kids, and our favorite characters, love summer!
03/05/2018
18:55
Every Krusty Krab Employee EverSpongeBob SquarePantsS13
The Krusty Krab has seen some a lot of employees come and go! From Pearl to Patrick, Sandy to Squidward, and just about everyone else in Bikini Bottom, here's every Krusty Krab employee ever! One thing is for sure - SpongeBob will always there to help!
10/17/2022
01:19
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Sea Diving"SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob is the first high-sea-diving-sponge out there!
04/04/2018
01:08
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Occasional Friends"SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob and Patrick have to do A LOT of work for a free lunch!
03/14/2018
10:01
Patrick Star’s Lucky MomentsSpongeBob SquarePantsS13
Patrick Star is SpongeBob's BFF and the luckiest Starfish in all of Bikini Bottom! Now we know who St. Patrick's Day is named after! From getting food when SpongeBob and Patrick are lost in a jungle of kelp, to helping get through a gate with fried oyster breath, check out Patrick's luckiest moments!
10/17/2022
01:42
"Robots So Hot Music Video"
Robots are the hottest thing right now! There’s just so much they can do. Most Importantly? PARTY! Forget their potential for world domination and start dancing with all your favorite Nick robots! Beep boop beep!
08/06/2018
02:14
Cross Property: "Snow Fun!"The Loud House
For some reason, snow brings happiness to kids all over the world. Does it have something to do with no school?!
01/04/2018
01:03
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Who's Hungry?"SpongeBob SquarePants
If you are hungry, SpongeBob has you covered!
08/09/2018