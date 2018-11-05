The Adventures of Kid Danger
The Adventures of Kid Danger: "Magic Fish"
Season 1 • 02/15/2018

Henry, Ray and Schowz meet Gilligan the Magic Fish!

Watching

01:21

The Adventures of Kid DangerS1
Adventures of Kid Danger: "Pizza Time"

Jasper ordered a pizza for Kid Danger, but it's pretty large!
05/11/2018
01:07

The Adventures of Kid DangerS1
The Adventures of Kid Danger: "Drive or Drill"

Kid Danger is not having the best luck with this passenger!
05/03/2018
01:12

The Adventures of Kid DangerS1
The Adventures of Kid Danger: "Magic Fish"

Henry, Ray and Schowz meet Gilligan the Magic Fish!
02/15/2018
01:07

The Adventures of Kid DangerS1
The Adventures of Kid Danger: "Broken Leg"

Charlotte's broken legs are gone, but what she has now might be a little worse!
02/09/2018
01:17

The Adventures of Kid DangerS1
The Adventures of Kid Danger: "The Road Trip"

Kid Danger and Captain Man go on a road trip to Little Texas to pick up 1,000 Texas weiners!
02/02/2018