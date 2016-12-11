Legends of the Hiddden Temple: "Mikey The Monkey" 11/12/2016

Nickelodeon’s newest original movie Legends of the Hidden Temple is bringing out all the stars, including Isabela Moner and Kirk Fogg. But who’s the biggest star of the movie? Mikey the Monkey, of course! Check out a behind the scenes look with Chrystal, playing Mikey the Monkey, as she gets camera ready