Henry Danger Henry Danger: "Live & Dangerous Extended Trailer" 09/08/2017

You all know that Henry Danger episodes always have cool titles and this upcoming two-part special is no different. Get ready for “Live & Dangerous” starring Kid Danger (Jace Norman), Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and Frankini (Frankie Grande)! This trailer will tell it like it is and you’ll get the inside scoop on Swellview’s newest villain Frankini and his evil live stream.