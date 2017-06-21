The Thundermans: "On Set In Paradise" 06/21/2017
The Thundermans are heading to Hawaii! Go behind the scenes with the stars as they take you on a tropical adventure! Check out what went into making the 1-hour Thundermans super special "Thunder in Paradise" including stunts, secrets from set, and BLOOPERS!
Watching
02:22
The Thundermans: "On Set In Paradise"
The Thundermans are heading to Hawaii! Go behind the scenes with the stars as they take you on a tropical adventure! Check out what went into making the 1-hour Thundermans super special "Thunder in Paradise" including stunts, secrets from set, and BLOOPERS!
06/21/2017