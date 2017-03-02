School of Rock: Do They Like You? 02/03/2017

Figuring out if someone likes you can be tough. Trying to get someone to notice you like them can be even tougher. Don’t worry, the cast of School of Rock is here to help. Breanna Yde, Lance Lim, Jade Pettyjohn, Aidan Miner, Ricardo Hurtado, and Tony Cavalero are here to hit you with some solid Valentine’s Day knowledge.