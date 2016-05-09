Henry Danger
Henry Danger: "Pop Song"
05/09/2016
Blow some bubbles and fight some crime with Henry Danger and Captain Man!
01:06
Henry Danger: "Back in Time"Henry Danger
Henry and Captain Man are back in time during the Festival of Decades!
00:30
Henry Danger: "Dramatic Diner Entrances"Henry Danger
Jace Norman, Cooper Barnes and Sean Ryan Fox of Henry Danger do over-the-top entrances that will delight and inspire you!
01:34
"Enter If You Dare"
Experience Halloween is a creepy way! Walk in to our haunted house to see what's in store!
01:12
"NickGamer Fails: Boat-O-Cross 3"Henry Danger
You want to see a disaster? We got it! Watch some of the most epic fails from Nickelodeon's newest game, "Boat-O-Cross 3"!
01:12
"Halloween Song"
Still don't know what to dress up as this Halloween? A vampire? A werewolf? Maybe a fish in a bowl..? Sing along for some spooky good ideas and rock an awesome costume this year!
01:36
"Apple Bobbing Challenge"
Halloween is coming, do you know what that means?! Fun halloween games like bobbing for apples! Check out your favorite Nick charactes on apples!
01:21
Henry Danger: The Musical – Extended TrailerHenry Danger
Henry Danger: The Musical is coming soon but the extended trailer is here now! Get a first look at all high notes and low octaves of this hour-long Henry Danger episode. Don’t miss the singing, the dancing and Frankie Grande’s return as Frankini. Will Kid Danger and Captain Man be able to break the musical curse before it’s too late? Who are you excited to see sing?
01:31
Henry Danger: "Miss Shapen and the Art of Romance"Henry Danger
Captain Man is no match for the romantic wooings of Miss Shapen! Watch and learn the art of romance from the one and only Sharona Shapen in this special Henry Danger extra!
02:16
Winter Blues
The holidays might be over, but don't worry, your favorite Nickelodeon characters are also facing the winter blues!
11:50
"Playthrough: Stop The Virus"
Check out the playthrough of the Nickelodeon game "Stop the Virus" and get a better idea of what this game is all about!
01:38
Cardboard Karaoke: "Ed Sheeran Sing Along"
Your favorite Nick stars are about to sing along to one of your favorite songs, "Castle On The Hill" by Ed Sheeran! Watch it now!
01:35
"Summer Selfie Filters!"
Celebrate summertime with Nickelodeon's brand new (still fake) summer filters! Don't worry, we've definitely fixed ALL the glitches this time around...
07:00
Henry Danger: "After Party: Rock Box Dump"Henry Danger
The cast of Henry Danger gets personal when they go fishing for questions and challenges. Then, things get messy when Karen shares her recipe for chocolate-covered grapes with some special surprise guests!
01:23
Henry Danger: "Sick Kid Danger"Henry Danger
Everyone thinks Kid Danger is sick, so they started a fundraiser to help him out! It's going viral!
01:34
Straight Gobblin'SpongeBob SquarePants
Get ready for Thanksgiving with the ULTIMATE turkey rap! He will surely get you pumped up for all the food this holiday has to offer!
01:46
What Is the Gift?SpongeBob SquarePants
It's that time of the year again to guess that gift! Check out what your favorite Nickelodeon characters are getting for the holidays!
09:41
"After Party: Danger Games"
It’s a very special episode of The After Party, coming to you straight from Hawaii! Actually, it’s a very special episode of The After Party because we’ve got the casts of Henry Danger AND Game Shakers talking about the MASSIVE crossover Danger Games!! We're trying to tell the difference between Jace and Thomas' Tweets, having a slooowww mooooootion competition, and playing the NEW Game Shakers game, Crime Warp with a VERY special guest!