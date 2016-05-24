Henry Danger: "Home Sick"

Henry Danger Cross Property: "Teleprompter Prank"

How do Nick stars like Jace Norman, Jack Griffo, Kira Kosarin, Cree Cicchino, Jade Pettyjohn & Jojo Siwa know their lines for camera? There’s a machine called a teleprompter that tells them! But will they say EVERYTHING the teleprompter tells them? Let’s find out…