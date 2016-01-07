SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants: "SpongeBob A Cappella" 12/26/2016

It’s the best day ever with this epic acapella SpongeBob medley! Check out RANGE A Cappella as they sing their way through some of the best songs SpongeBob Squarepants has ever had. Comment below which song you think was the best jam under the sea!