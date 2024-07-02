NFL Slimetime
ARE YOU READY FOR SUPER BOWL LVIII?
Season 3 • 02/07/2024
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready, the San Fransisco 49ers are ready, SpongeBob and Patrick are ready...BUT ARE YOU READY?! Tune-in on February 11th at 6:30 PM ET!
00:30
00:30
It's Super Bowl - on Nickelodeon!NFL SlimetimeS3
The NFL Super Bowl LVIII is coming to Bikini Bottom! Don't miss SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and the rest of the crew on football's biggest night!
12/11/2023
04:50
Slimelights From Week 9NFL SlimetimeS3
All the highlights from NFL Slimetime Week 9!
12/06/2023
01:43
Slimelights From Week 10NFL SlimetimeS3
Check out highlights from the NFL Simetime's Week 10 showdowns!
12/06/2023
00:30
Catch the NFL Nickmas Game on Christmas Day!NFL SlimetimeS3
What’s got Yetis, football, and lots and lots of SLIME?! The Nickmas game of course! Don’t miss the Kansas City Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25th.
12/06/2023
01:51
NFL Insider With Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, and Mecole HardmanNFL SlimetimeS3
NFL Insider Dylan Schefter chats with New Yorks Jets stars about their nicknames, top superpower picks, and who from SpongeBob they'd go out to dinner with.
11/20/2023
01:48
NFL Insider With George KittleNFL SlimetimeS3
San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle talks with Dylan Schefter about celebrating National Tightend day, and his very own Tightend only camp. Plus, he sings some fire Taylor Swift songs!
11/14/2023
01:09
NFL Insider With Devon WitherspoonNFL SlimetimeS3
Dylan Schefter is joined by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon to chat about his spooky halloween costume this year, and reveals how he feels about scary movies!
11/14/2023
01:13
NFL Insider With Dameon PierceNFL SlimetimeS3
Houston Texans star Dameon Pierce dishes on being an OG Nick kid and shares some of his favorite Nick shows with Dylan Schefter.
11/14/2023
01:33
NFL Insider With Tress WayNFL SlimetimeS3
Dylan Schefter kicks it with the Washington Commanders punter Tress Way to talk about his job as a punter and his life as a dad. He even spits some beary funny Dad jokes!
11/14/2023
01:31
NFL Insider With Cam JordanNFL SlimetimeS3
Dylan Schefter is back this week with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. He dishes on all things from his sneaker addiction to who he thinks is the funniest teammate.
11/14/2023
01:21
NFL Insider With Kyren WilliamsNFL SlimetimeS3
Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams chats with Dyaln Schefter on meeting Lebron James, and his favorite Taylor Swift song.
11/14/2023
01:22
NFL Insider With Rachaad WhiteNFL SlimetimeS3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White shares his favorite foods, and his best Patchy the Pirate impression with Dylan Schefter.
11/14/2023
05:00
Slimelights From Week 8NFL SlimetimeS3
Watch all the highlights from Week 8 of NFL Slimetime!
11/13/2023
05:07
Slimelights From Week 7NFL SlimetimeS3
Check out all the action from Week 7's NFL Slimetime showdowns!
11/13/2023
05:04
Slimelights From Week 6NFL SlimetimeS3
Highlights of the matchups from NFL Slimetime Week 6!
11/13/2023
04:52
Slimelights From Week 5NFL SlimetimeS3
Watch highlights from Week 5 of NFL Slimetime!
11/13/2023