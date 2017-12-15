School of Rock: "Holiday Tongue Twisters" 12/15/2017

Do some of your favorite Nick stars including Breanna Yde, JoJo Siwa, Jade Pettyjohn, Ricardo Hurtado and more have the talent to tackle tough tongue twisters? Whoa! Trying saying that ten times fast! Watch them take on holiday tongue twisters and you won’t stop laughing! Comment below and let us know how you did!