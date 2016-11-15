SpongeBob SquarePants "The Month of Yes!" 11/15/2016

Tired of NOvember always telling you NO? Well Nickelodeon's here to say YES! Sing along with SpongeBob, The Loud House, The Thundermans, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Game Shakers, Henry Danger and Alvinnn! and the Chipmunks as we celebrate YESvember and all the fun coming up this month!