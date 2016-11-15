SpongeBob SquarePants
"The Month of Yes!"
11/15/2016

Tired of NOvember always telling you NO? Well Nickelodeon's here to say YES! Sing along with SpongeBob, The Loud House, The Thundermans, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Game Shakers, Henry Danger and Alvinnn! and the Chipmunks as we celebrate YESvember and all the fun coming up this month!

Watching

00:51

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Campfire Song"

SpongeBob and Patrick sing the Campfire Song!
07/01/2016
01:10

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Road to Food Con"

SpongeBob and Patrick get on Squidward on Mr. Krabs' nerves on their way to Food Con.
07/13/2016
01:29

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Deal With It"

Is something bothering you? Well, barnacles! Deal with it!
04/29/2016
00:58

100 Things To Do Before High School: "To the Next Level"

The cast of 100 Things to Do Before High School takes your favorite Nickelodeon shows to the next level!
05/11/2015
02:06

Bring the PITCH!

These Nickelodeon stars are ready to bring their singing skills to the stage!
05/08/2015
01:30

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: ""Are You and Your BFF Just Like SpongeBob and Patrick?"

SpongeBob and Patrick have a friendship that is out of this world!
01/18/2015
01:32

Nick Wheels & Automobiles

If you need a new ride, head over to this shop for Polar Dogs, Motorbikes, Shellraisers and more!
09/15/2014
01:21

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob Squarepants: "Electric Zombies"

SpongeBob and Patrick are taking on another army of jellyfish, and this time they are ZOMBIES!
08/11/2014
01:55

Kids' Choice Sports: "The Most Inspiring Speech of All Time!"

Get ready for Kids' Choice Sports with a speech that will make you laugh, make you cry, and PUMP YOU UP!
06/19/2014
00:41

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Time to Tan"

SpongeBob and Patrick hit to beach to work on their tans.
07/01/2016
00:59

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Idiot Box"

SpongeBob takes thrilling adventures in a boring old box.
10/26/2006
01:44

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "That's No Lady"

Patrick dons a dress and goes to work at the Krusty Krab!
11/22/2006
01:12

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Love That Squid: Tongue Tied!"

An attractive squid-lady with a big vocabulary leaves Squidward absolutely speechless!
02/08/2011
01:58

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Ol' Reliable "

Calling all law enforcement! SpongeBob's net is missing!
06/10/2016
01:45

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Two Faces of Squidward"

Squidward's the hottest guy in Bikini Bottom!
11/21/2007
01:47

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Grandma's Kisses"

You're never too old for Grandma's kisses.
10/26/2006
02:00

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Donut Of Shame"

After stealing SpongeBob's donut, Patrick wallows in shame!
08/04/2008
01:42

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Squidtastic Voyage"

It's a Bikini Bottom dance off!
10/04/2006
01:01

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Fishing for Sponge"

SpongeBob is having trouble getting to work so Mr. Krabs is there to help.
06/24/2016
00:41

SpongeBob SquarePants
Spongebob Squarepants: "Nick Stars Smerge"

When you smerge Jennette McCurdy and SpongeBob, the results are....amazing.
03/03/2014