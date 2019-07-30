All That: All That SICKO MODE (Travis Scott Parody)

All That: 'A Silent Place 2' Smells SCARY! All That

Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Gabrielle Green, Lex Lumpkin, and Chinguun Sergelen have to stay silent or a deadly monster might get them. But when all you have to eat is beans, beans, the magical fruit… well, you know how the rhyme goes. No butts about it, this is pretty scary. If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?