All That
All That: All That SICKO MODE (Travis Scott Parody)
03/19/2024
Lex Lumpkin channels Travis Scott and Drake for the sickest sick day ever with Reece Caddell, Gabrille Green, Ryan Alessi, Nathan Janak, Chinguun Sergelen, and an itty bitty cameo from Kenan Thompson. What do you do when you have a sick day?
01:54
All That: Ella Mai Performs 'Shot Clock'All That
Grammy-winning artist Ella Mai drops her smooth single 'Shot Clock' on the All That Stage – and it’s bringing us straight back to the 90s! Plus, make sure you don’t miss her sketch “Boo’d Up” on the All That YouTube Channel! Who else do you want to see on the All That stage?
07/30/2019
02:14
All That: CiaraAll That
Ready yet? Get 'Set'! It’s ALLLLL THAT! Ciara comes to the All That stage and drops some amazing moves to her new track!
10/01/2019
03:53
01:15
All That: Nathan is an Ariana Grande Stan, Cancels Noise-Cancelling HeadphonesAll That
Nathan Janak cancels noise-cancelling headphones from his iconic hot tub! We all know how Nathan feels about Ariana Grande (you’ve seen his impression, right?!) – so when noise-cancelling headphones stop him from seeing her in concert, you know it’s time for them to be cancelled! Plus, we’ve also included everything else that Nathan has cancelled so far! What would you cancel?
07/30/2019
01:17
All That: "CANCELLED with Nathan: The Letter “K”"All That
Nathan Janak has officially cancelled the letter “K” as a response to anything ever. “OK” is fine, and the letter “K” is fine, but don’t you dare send him “K” as a message. What would you cancel?
06/20/2019
02:33
All That: "Daddy Yankee Performs 'Con Calma'"All That
Daddy Yankee brings his hit song Con Calma (and his hilariously huge heads) to the All That stage! Who else do you want to see take the All That stage?
06/24/2019
04:20
All That: All That Cast in the Man Cave w/ Henry Danger!All That
The Henry Danger cast (Riele Downs, Cooper Barnes, Ella Anderson, Sean Ryan Fox, Michael Cohen) and the All That cast (Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin, and Chinguun Sergelen) trade sets in a classic mix-up. Will the Henry Danger cast be able to do All That without the cast? Will the Man Cave survive when the All That cast discovers the weapons wall? What’s your favorite part of the crossover?
07/30/2019
03:07
All That: It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Long Coat!All That
It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Long Coat!
06/25/2019
02:28
All That: H.E.R.All That
H.E.R. brings her guitar to the All That Stage to perform 'Hard Place'! And don’t miss her with Kel Mitchell in a brand new Good Burger sketch!
10/01/2019
01:36
All That: DONUT Touch the Button!All That
Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin, and Chinguun Sergelen find a button in the hallway before the show starts – but what will happen if they press it?? I DONUT know – do you?? Would you want a donut button in your room?
07/02/2019
04:43
All That: After Dentist Makeup Fails!All That
Kate Godfrey’s character Brie just got back from the dentist – but that’s not gonna stop her from making her daily Beauty Basics Makeup Tutorial. Follow her instructions and soon you too will be looking like a pineapple! What do you think is the messiest moment from this vlog?
07/30/2019
03:25
All That: 'A Silent Place 2' Smells SCARY!All That
Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Gabrielle Green, Lex Lumpkin, and Chinguun Sergelen have to stay silent or a deadly monster might get them. But when all you have to eat is beans, beans, the magical fruit… well, you know how the rhyme goes. No butts about it, this is pretty scary. If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?
07/02/2019
02:01
All That: Kane Brown Performs ‘Lose It’All That
Kane Brown performs his hit song Lose It on the All That Stage, and we are here for it! Who do you want to see hit the All That Stage next?
07/02/2019
05:24
All That: Coach Kreeton Makes His RETURN!All That
Kel Mitchell is back as a classic '90s All That character! Coach Kreeton is here to inspire a whole new generation of kids! Kel is still the physical comedy champion in this sketch! Plus All That OG Josh Server joins the sketch for a full-on reunion! What classic All That character do you want to see come back?
07/02/2019
02:29
All That: Bryce VineAll That
Bryce Vine ain’t wasting our time with his performance of “La La Land” (which is filmed in California btw). He totally takes over the All That Stage!
10/07/2019
03:47
All That: Expert Lunch Room Pranks! w/ the PranklersAll That
Ryan Alessi and Lex Lumpkin are the Pranklers, but their reactions might be slightly bigger than their pranks. When they bring their pranks to the school lunch room, things might start off pretty tame but they quickly get out of hand. Featuring Chinguun Sergelen, Gabrielle Green, and Nathan Janak. Watch it again in slow motion! What's the best prank you’ve ever pulled?
07/10/2019