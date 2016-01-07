SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants: "Plankton's Color Nullifier" 11/03/2017

In this NEW SpongeBob SquarePants short, SpongeBob plans to bring the whole world together with a colorful new Krabby Patty. But Plankton has other plans!