iCarly
iRescue Carly
Season 5 E 10 • 10/27/2012
iRescue Carly: Sam's friend gets out of juvy and Sam warns everyone to stay away, but Carly doesn't listen and finds herself in over her head. Back at the loft, Spencer finds a pair of night vision goggles.
S5 • E2iCarlyiGo One Direction
When the British band One Direction accepts an invitation to iCarly, band member Harry gets sick after he drinks from Carly's water bottle.
04/07/2012
S5 • E3iCarlyiOpen a Restaurant!
Sam and Gibby open a secret restaurant named Gibby's in the basement at their school. Bully Billy Boots, who just got out of juvie, harasses and irritates Gibby by constantly asking him to take off his shirt.
04/21/2012
S5 • E5iCarlyiPear Store
Freddie gets a new job at the Pear Store. The fire department is tired of putting out Spencer's fires and plan to stop responding to them.
05/12/2012
S5 • E6iCarlyiBattle Chip
Gibby buys an exact replica of a Galaxy Wars toy phaser and becomes depressed when Carly accidentally breaks it
06/09/2012
S5 • E9iCarlyiGet Banned
iGet Banned: When Carly bans T-Bo from the loft, he retaliates by not letting Carly into the Groovy Smoothie. Meanwhile, Freddie and Gibby discover being in a band has many perks… and a few drawbacks.
10/13/2012
S5 • E12iCarlyiLost My Head In Vegas
When Sam learns her mom is in a Vegas jail, the gang decides to gather their most prized possessions, drive to Vegas and pawn their stuff to make enough money to bail her out.
11/03/2012
S5 • E13iCarlyiBust A Thief
iBust a Thief: When Sam's laptop gets stolen, the iCarly gang tries to help track down the thief. Meanwhile, Spencer can't visit his favorite arcade unless he's accompanied by a child. His luck turns when Guppy needs a babysitter.
11/10/2012