The Smurfs
Leaf's Under the Weather/House Call
Season 2 E 25 • 08/09/2023
When Leaf gets sick, the weather in the Smurf Village starts to go wild. When the Smurfs find a note from Gargamel begging for his mother because he's sick, they feel obliged to help him.
22:29
S1 • E9The SmurfsThe Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!
The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!: On Halloween, Scaredy finds himself turned into a monster and he inadvertently wreaks havoc on the Smurfs. Handy builds Lazy a special alarm clock to keep him awake, but it keeps the rest of the Smurfs awake too!
11/12/2021
Full Episode
22:27
S2 • E1The SmurfsSay Smurf for the Camera!/Manners Matter
Say Smurf for the Camera!/Manners Matter: Handy invents a camera so Painter can make portraits of all the village's inhabitants. Papa Smurf is nervous about the new Nature Fairy coming to visit so he asks Willow to teach the Smurfs manners.
07/19/2022
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E18The SmurfsThe Snail Whisperer/Smurfs Might Fly
Farmer's snails are tired of their life of toil and decide to go on strike and join Wild for a life of freedom. The Smurfs prepare their sarsaparilla banquet, unaware that Gargamel has enchanted the thicket.
07/27/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E19The SmurfsHappy Smurfs Fool Day!/The Wrench Smurf
It's Smurf Fool's Day and Jokey is beside himself with excitement. When Handy turns the Diaper Daddy Robot into his assistant, the machine's memory accidentally gets wiped.
07/31/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E20The SmurfsRelaxosmurf/The Cuddly Toy
When Timid is too shy to approach Blossom, Papa Smurf gives him a potion to boost his confidence. When Lazy loses his pillow, only Baby's cuddly toy will let him get back to sleep.
08/01/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E21The SmurfsWild Gets Tamed/The Yummyus Pie
Begonia, Lily, and Blossom teach Wild a lesson after he steals their cupcakes. Chef is worried when the main ingredient for his famous Equinox pie, the Yummyus, is late blooming.
08/02/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E22The SmurfsI'm Off to the Circus!/Dreamer: Master of Love
When Clumsy decides to be an acrobat, the Smurfs pretend to be a travelling circus to help him realize his dream. Dreamer uses all of romance's greatest cliches to bring together two very unlikely Smurfs: Papa Smurf and Willow.
08/03/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E23The SmurfsSmurfs on Fire/The Sarsaparilla Run
When the Smurfs recruit a new fire brigade, Clumsy and Dimwitty disguise themselves to take part. Papa Smurf is excited to pick the magic Sarsaparillo plant, but he's not the only one hunting for the rare plant.
08/07/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E24The Smurfs4 Wanna Bet?/Gargamel, Queen of the Prom
Smurfette accidentally loses the Smurf Village in a bet and must carefully try to win it back. When the Smurf Girls invite all the Smurfs to their Grand Equinox Ball, Gargamel and Azrael crash the party.
08/08/2023
Full Episode
22:29
