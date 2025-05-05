READY TO RUMBLE?
- Blaze Family PhotosBlaze’s little sister Sparkle shows off her family photo album, sharing her favorite family memories of her mom, dad, and big brother Blaze.
- Monster Machines MusicRev up the the volume and sing along with your favorite monster trucks to these catchy science tunes!
- Find the ToyFind the toys with Blaze and Watts! Can you spot the octopus in Axle City?
- Science Sing Along with BlazeRev up the volume! Sing along with Blaze and his friends to the jams in this fun-filled Blaze music video!
- Blaze: Blaze's Best SongsThey're Blaze's best songs ever! Sing along with Blaze and his friends to all of these awesome tunes.
Blaze is the world’s greatest Monster Machine! Whenever there’s a problem, he races into action with Blazing Speed to save the day. With help from his best friend AJ—and kids at home—Blaze uses science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to solve big problems, win epic races, and transform into cool machines. Whether he’s learning how things move or building new gadgets, Blaze shows that with STEM skills, anything is possible!