Blaze and the Monster Machines

Blaze is the world’s greatest Monster Machine! Whenever there’s a problem, he races into action with Blazing Speed to save the day. With help from his best friend AJ—and kids at home—Blaze uses science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to solve big problems, win epic races, and transform into cool machines. Whether he’s learning how things move or building new gadgets, Blaze shows that with STEM skills, anything is possible!