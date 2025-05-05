  • READY TO RUMBLE?

    Get revved up for all the turbo-charged, STEM problem-solving adventures with Blaze and his friends!

    IT'S A SCIENCE SING-A-LONG!

    Rev up the volume for this science-y sing-a-long with Blaze and his friends! Let's jam!

    PLAY SUPER SEARCH!

    Ready or not, here you come! Your favorite characters are playing hide-and-seek. Can you find them?!

    Fan Hubs

    Blaze and the Monster Machines

    Blaze is the world’s greatest Monster Machine! Whenever there’s a problem, he races into action with Blazing Speed to save the day. With help from his best friend AJ—and kids at home—Blaze uses science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to solve big problems, win epic races, and transform into cool machines. Whether he’s learning how things move or building new gadgets, Blaze shows that with STEM skills, anything is possible!