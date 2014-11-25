The Thundermans: "Thumb Fight!" 07/18/2017
Are you ready for the ultimate thumb fight! You won't want to miss Max and Phoebe battle over who gets to use the phone first! It's battle time!
00:52
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: A Winter Thunderland: "A Supervillain’s Carol"
The Thunderman’s are all set for happy holidays, aside from Max. He’s sworn to ruin Christmas in the name of supervillains everywhere.
11/25/2014
01:19
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: "Max's Most Dashing Moments"
Max Thunderman is the greatest scheming, super villain schemer, to have ever schemed!
11/20/2014
01:29
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: Change of Art: "Max's Masterpiece"
Max might not have meant to be an artist, but he just is! Where are Phoebe's art skills?
11/19/2014
00:44
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: Blue Detective: "Why So Blue?"
Max's date ends abruptly when someone slips him a bean that makes him blue: but who?
11/03/2014
00:49
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: Max's Minions: "The Prank King"
Max recruits some new helpers for all of his intense pranks!
09/24/2014
00:56
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: Thunder Van: "Colosso's Company"
Dr. Colosso has a new furry friend to keep him company!
09/10/2014
01:42
The Thundermans"Would You Rather: School Tests or Millions?"
The ultimate question: no more school quzzes, or a million bucks?
08/31/2014
01:11
The Haunted Hathaways"Slow Mo Masters"
These Nick Stars are REALLY slowing things down...
08/06/2014
02:09
SpongeBob SquarePantsRandall the Wrapping Paper Monster: Birthday Party After-Party
A birthday party's not a wrap until Randall says it is!
08/04/2014
02:45
Henry Danger: "Fortune Teller Hero Challenge"
The Thundermans' Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo join Henry Danger's Jace Norman and Cooper Barnes for some fun and unusual challeges.
06/10/2016
02:26
Cross Property: Let’s Play Basketball Stars 2
Jack and Jace are playing Nickelodeon's Basketball Stars 2! who do you think will win!
06/05/2017
01:16
Tiny Christmas: "Viewing Party"
Everyone is gathering around to watch Nickelodeon's newest movie, "Tiny Christmas"! You won't want to miss out on this cheerful holiday special!
11/28/2017
02:29
The Thundermans"Worst Guy On The Beach"
We know you're ready for summer! Check out this sneak peek of Kira's music video, "Worst Guy on the Beach"!
05/11/2017
01:25
Crossover Behind the Scenes!
Here's an exclusive behind the scenes look at the Danger and Thunder crossover special.
06/03/2016
01:05
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: "Phoebe's Signs"
Phoebe misses all of the signs that point to her potential soul mate!
07/21/2016
01:21
The Dad Jam!
This jam is for all the dads who help with homework, make bad jokes, and are there for us no matter what.
06/13/2016
00:52
Henry DangerHalloween Freak Outs!
There's nothing better than seeing these Nick Stars scared straight!
10/15/2014
00:36
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: 4 Fun Facts: Get to Know Kira Kosarin!
Get to know more about the real life Phoebe Thunderman!
01/02/2015
01:26
The ThundermansMake a Phone Case!
Kira and Sydney demonstrate how to decorate your phone case with everything from floral patterns to tubas!
11/23/2014