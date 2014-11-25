The Thundermans The Thundermans: "BFF Challenge: Jack And Kira" 06/09/2017

When Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin aren't busy training for the Z-Force and protecting Hiddenville, they are just two besties hanging out behind-the-scenes! But how well do these BFFs know each other? Kira and Jack get quizzed on what Kira loves to do between takes, what Jack can't live without, and more!