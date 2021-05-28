SpongeBob SquarePants: "Color With SpongeBob"Season 12 • 08/09/2017
We’re bringing some COLOR to your life with this SpongeBob video! Sit back and relax as we apply some pigment to this porous portrait!
05:00
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 Wet Painters – Puppet Edition!
The Pineapple Playhouse presents...WET PAINTERS IRL! SpongeBob and Patrick are tasked to paint the inside of Mr. Krabs' house, but will their felted forms get the task done?
05/28/2021
05:59
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 Dying for Pie – Puppet Edition!
It's Employee Brotherhood Day at the Krusty Krab! Is there more to the pie that Squidward gifts to SpongeBob? (It's a bomb.) The Pineapple Playhouse presents "Dying For Pie" - a SpongeBob episode IRL with puppets!
05/28/2021
05:13
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 Can You Spare a Dime? – Puppet Edition!
Squidward is fired from the Krusty Krab after Mr. Krabs accuses him of stealing his very first dime. Luckily his neighbor SpongeBob is there to take care of him, to some bossy results. The Pineapple Playhouse presents "Can You Spare a Dime?"
05/28/2021
01:23
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "Warden Krabs"
The Krusty Krab is beefing up their security!
01/24/2019
01:10
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "New Club Member"
SpongeBob is about to become a member of a super exclusive club!
01/11/2019
01:20
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: Santa Remix
This jolly tune about Christmas is getting remixed with all of your favorite friends from Bikini Bottom!
12/22/2017
01:55
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob Squarepants: "Know Your Colors?!"
You know the sounds of SpongeBob, but do you know the colors of SpongeBob? Let's see if you can complete this color challenge!
11/08/2017
01:52
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "Worst SpongeBob Villains Listicle"
In a countdown so sinister it should be a crime, this is the rottenest ranking of the un-friendliest foes SpongeBob has ever encountered. From bullies to supervillains, just who really is the baddest bad guy in Bikini Bottom?
09/29/2017
01:35
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "Coloring SpongeBob"
Sit back and relax as you watch SpongeBob get some color!
09/10/2017
01:28
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "Best SpongeBob Quotes"
Everyone LOVES to quote SpongeBob. To celebrate these funny and memorable lines, we’ve created an EPIC megamix! So go JELLYFISH-JAM OUT and let us know which quotes we missed!
08/30/2017
01:40
02:43
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "Color SpongeBob"
See SpongeBob show his TRUE COLORS (yellow of course). We’re giving this 2 …make that 12 thumbs up!
08/02/2017
00:44
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "Find Out Now if You Are a SpongeBob!"
Have you ever wondered which SpongeBob SquarePants character you are? Here are 5 reasons why we think you are SpongeBob SquarePants!
05/27/2017
00:48
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "Find out if You Are a Patrick!"
Have you ever wondered which SpongeBob SquarePants character you are? Here are 5 reasons why we think you are Patrick Star!
05/27/2017
00:47
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "This Could Be You!"
Have you ever wondered which SpongeBob SquarePants character you are? Here are 5 reasons why we think you are Squidward!
05/27/2017
01:55
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "Krabby Patty Hall of Fame"
Welcome to the Krabby Patty Hall of Fame! Sing along to this catchy track all about some serious patty lovers — from SpongeBob SquarePants, our trusty OG, to Patrick Star, the One-Bite-Wonder Hero. Do YOU have what it takes to join this crew?
03/30/2017
01:22
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants Mini: "Frozen Krabby Patty Song"
Check out Mr. Krabs sing a catchy jingle about a frozen Krabby Patty! Would you be interested in buying frozen krabby patties?!
02/12/2017
02:34
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: Krabby Patty Trivia
How well do you know Bikini Bottom’s best-known burger? It’s time to test your SpongeBob smarts with the Ultimate Krabby Patty Challenge! Catch more SpongeBob on Nick!
02/06/2017
01:25
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "Goodbye, Krabby Patty? Extended Trailer"
The Krabby Patty is the best food in Bikini Bottom. What will happen if Mr. Krabs changes the recipe?!
01/31/2017
01:38
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 SpongeBob SquarePants: "Squirrel Appreciation"
Celebrate your favorite squirrel, here is a country mix you’ll go NUTS for, with none other than the Rootin Tootin Sandy Cheeks. Sing along, create your best line dance routine, and share it with your friends! YeeeeHawwww!!!
01/20/2017