SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants: "Krabby Patty Hall of Fame" Season 12 • 03/30/2017

Welcome to the Krabby Patty Hall of Fame! Sing along to this catchy track all about some serious patty lovers — from SpongeBob SquarePants, our trusty OG, to Patrick Star, the One-Bite-Wonder Hero. Do YOU have what it takes to join this crew?