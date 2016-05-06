Bella and the Bulldogs
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Just Breathe Pepper!"
05/06/2016
How does she do it?! Here's Pepper saying a whole paragraph in one breath!
01:10
Bella and the Bulldogs: "The Charlie and Zach List"Bella and the Bulldogs
Bella is having trouble choosing between Charlie and Zach, so she decides to make a pros and cons list.
01:07
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Senior Pal"Bella and the Bulldogs
Bella gets to meet Doris McKenna, one of her favorite female athletes.
01:00
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Avoiding Zach"Bella and the Bulldogs
Bella tries to avoid Zach at the tailgate party but fails.
00:47
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Game Plan"Bella and the Bulldogs
Bella is determined to get the team to study their game plan before the big game, but the boys have another idea in mind.
00:48
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Dream Bae"Bella and the Bulldogs
Bella remembers Sawyer's cousin, Charlie, as a mean kid who spilled juice on her dress when they were kids. But Charlie's all grown up, and Bella can't help but notice.
01:25
Spongebob Squarepants : "The Nick Matchmaker!"SpongeBob SquarePants
Love is in the air! We matched up our favorite Nickelodeon stars. Who would you pair together?
01:17
01:11
Bella and The Bulldogs: That's My Tri-Five!: "Cheerleading Tryouts"Bella and the Bulldogs
The cheer squad needs a new replacement for Bella, but what's the competition like?
01:00
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Jingle Bella"Bella and the Bulldogs
Time to get in the holiday spirit with characters from Bella and the Bulldogs!
01:21
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Stuff Sawyer Says"Bella and the Bulldogs
Sawyer is a cowboy who loves The Bulldogs!
00:58
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Bella's Date"Bella and the Bulldogs
Bella finally decides to ask Zack out on a date.
01:05
Bella and The Bulldogs: "The Deej"Bella and the Bulldogs
Troy's little brother DJ is ready to work on his mack game!
01:28
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Football Terms Explained"Bella and the Bulldogs
It's time to kick-off the season with a refresher course in Bulldog football terms.
01:12
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Bella the Comedian"Bella and the Bulldogs
Troy is helping Bella as she gets ready to roast some of her fellow Bulldogs!
01:44
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Newt's Dad"Bella and the Bulldogs
Newt isn't ready for his dad to find out about his real football "skills."
01:04
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Getting Too Real"Bella and the Bulldogs
Bella is afraid that people will notice how bad her mom is at flag football.
01:22
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Never Before Seen"Bella and the Bulldogs
Check out these alternate endings and deleted scenes featuring your favorite Bulldogs and NFL legend Michael Irvin!
01:00
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Sing the Theme Song!"Bella and the Bulldogs
Sing along to the theme song of Bella and the Bulldogs!
00:56
Bella and the Bulldogs: "Wide Deceiver: Bulldog No More"Bella and the Bulldogs
Troy has really bad news for Bella and the Bulldogs this season.