Iconic Orange Carpet Looks
02/22/2023
Throwback alert! These looks slay-slay all day-day.
00:19
All-Time Slimes That Make Us LOLNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Charli D’Amelio, John Cena, Charlie Puth, and the rest of these Kids' Choice All-Stars had NO idea they were in for a Slime.
03/19/2024
00:14
Where Did Charli Go?!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
If anyone can make disappearing look good, it’s Charli.
03/04/2023
03:01
WWE Superstars Play Tug-of-War!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair face-off with The New Day in a Tug-of-War challenge!
03/04/2023
00:40
Charli’s THIRD Win!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Your hostess with the most-ess took home her third KCA Blimp. Go Charli!
03/04/2023
01:10
Bella Wins the Blimp!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch “Dolls” singer Bella Poarch win Favorite Social Music Star.
03/04/2023
01:00
SeanDoesMagic’s Big Trick!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Sean’s Slimey trick is revealed.
03/04/2023
01:40
Your Favorite Breakout Artist is Dove Cameron!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
The ‘Boyfriend’ singer takes home a big Blimp.
03/04/2023
01:54
SeanDoesMagic’s Slimey Surprise!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Should Sean turn soda into Slime, or cheespuffs into pudding?!
03/04/2023
02:42
SeanDoesMagic Meets Kira Kosarin!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch Sean share a superpower sesh with The Thundermans’ star Kira Kosarin!
03/04/2023
03:00
SeanDoesMagic vs. Spaghetti TacosNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Sean gets cartoon-ified, hangs with Owen Holt, & makes a Spaghetti Taco DISAPPEAR!
03/04/2023
03:07
Slimey Tricks with SeanDoesMagicNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch Sean & Merrick Hanna make some Slimey magic happen with the help of Sean's All-Access Splat!
03/04/2023
00:51
Brief History of Nickelodeon SlimeNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Ever wonder how the gooey stuff got its start? Our brief history has the answers!
03/01/2023
01:00
Meet Your Hosts - Charli D'Amelio & Nate Burleson!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Kids' Choice Awards 2023
02/28/2023
00:29
Best Entrances Ever - Kids' Choice Awards ThrowbackNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
02/28/2023
01:00
Most EXTREME Stunts EverNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch Apollo Ohno fly through the air into a big vat of Slime!
02/28/2023
00:54
Which Is Funnier: Big Burps or BIG Slimes? Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
We need to answer an age old question: are surprise Slimes funnier than big burps? Usher, DJ Khaled, and more Orange Carpet All-Stars help us decide.
02/23/2023
00:45
01:24
Your Favorite Movie NomineesNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
PrestonPlayz reveals your top picks for this year's best flick, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jurassic World Dominion, Monster High the Movie, Hocus Pocus 2, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick!
02/09/2023
01:09
Your 2023 Favorite Female TV Star NomineesNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
It's time to get messy! Watch PrestonPlayz dive head-first into the extra-sweet search for your 2023 Favorite Female TV Star Nominees. Will it be Millie Bobby Brown, Miranda Cosgorve, Hilary Duff, Sadie Sink, Tracee Ellis Ross, or Jenny Ortega taking home the Blimp?!
07/19/2022
01:19
Smash Hits! Your 2023 Global Music Star NomineesNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch PrestonPlayz smash his way to this year's Global Music Star Nominees! Vote now for your favorite artists, including Harry Styles, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Tones and I, Rosalia, Wizkid, and Taylor Swift.
02/07/2022