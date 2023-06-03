Smash Hits! Your 2023 Global Music Star Nominees
02/07/2022
Watch PrestonPlayz smash his way to this year's Global Music Star Nominees! Vote now for your favorite artists, including Harry Styles, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Tones and I, Rosalia, Wizkid, and Taylor Swift.
More
Watching
02:54
Lil Baby Performs “California Breeze”Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
The rapper had the whole room rockin’ during his performance on the 2023 Kids’ Choice Award stage.
03/06/2023
01:13
Under the Slime with the Little Mermaid CastNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, & Awkwafina take the stage!
03/04/2023
00:14
Where Did Charli Go?!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
If anyone can make disappearing look good, it’s Charli.
03/04/2023
03:01
WWE Superstars Play Tug-of-War!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair face-off with The New Day in a Tug-of-War challenge!
03/04/2023
00:40
Charli’s THIRD Win!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Your hostess with the most-ess took home her third KCA Blimp. Go Charli!
03/04/2023
01:10
Bella Wins the Blimp!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch “Dolls” singer Bella Poarch win Favorite Social Music Star.
03/04/2023
00:44
Jenna Ortega Takes the Blimp!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
The Wednesday star is your pick for Favorite Female Family TV Star.
03/04/2023
02:03
Super Slimey Drum-off!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Drumroll, please! Check out this AWESOME battle of the drums.
03/04/2023
01:00
SeanDoesMagic’s Big Trick!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Sean’s Slimey trick is revealed.
03/04/2023
01:56
Dwayne Johnson Wins Favorite Movie Actor!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes home the Blimp for your Favorite Movie Actor!
03/04/2023
02:36
Joshua Bassett Takes Home a Blimp!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Joshua Bassett is bringing home a Blimp for Favorite Male TV Star.
03/04/2023
01:40
Your Favorite Breakout Artist is Dove Cameron!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
The ‘Boyfriend’ singer takes home a big Blimp.
03/04/2023
01:54
SeanDoesMagic’s Slimey Surprise!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Should Sean turn soda into Slime, or cheespuffs into pudding?!
03/04/2023
00:47
MrBeast Wins Favorite Male CreatorNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
The Kids have spoken! MrBeast is officially your 2023 Favorite Male Creator.
03/04/2023
01:41
Bebe Rexha Opens the Show!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Check out Bebe Rexha’s unreal opening performance, feat. dreamy moves your hosts, Charli D’amelio & Nate Burleson.
03/04/2023
02:42
SeanDoesMagic Meets Kira Kosarin!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch Sean share a superpower sesh with The Thundermans’ star Kira Kosarin!
03/04/2023
03:00
SeanDoesMagic vs. Spaghetti TacosNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Sean gets cartoon-ified, hangs with Owen Holt, & makes a Spaghetti Taco DISAPPEAR!
03/04/2023
03:07
Slimey Tricks with SeanDoesMagicNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch Sean & Merrick Hanna make some Slimey magic happen with the help of Sean's All-Access Splat!
03/04/2023
00:51
Brief History of Nickelodeon SlimeNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Ever wonder how the gooey stuff got its start? Our brief history has the answers!
03/01/2023