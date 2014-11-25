The Thundermans: "Trouble With The Band" 02/23/2017
Max has been missing a lot of shows with his band! It's too bad he can't tell them that he had a Z-Force duty, they would never understand.
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: A Winter Thunderland: "A Supervillain’s Carol"
The Thunderman’s are all set for happy holidays, aside from Max. He’s sworn to ruin Christmas in the name of supervillains everywhere.
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: "Max's Most Dashing Moments"
Max Thunderman is the greatest scheming, super villain schemer, to have ever schemed!
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: Change of Art: "Max's Masterpiece"
Max might not have meant to be an artist, but he just is! Where are Phoebe's art skills?
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: Blue Detective: "Why So Blue?"
Max's date ends abruptly when someone slips him a bean that makes him blue: but who?
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: Max's Minions: "The Prank King"
Max recruits some new helpers for all of his intense pranks!
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: Thunder Van: "Colosso's Company"
Dr. Colosso has a new furry friend to keep him company!
The Thundermans"Would You Rather: School Tests or Millions?"
The ultimate question: no more school quzzes, or a million bucks?
The Haunted Hathaways"Slow Mo Masters"
These Nick Stars are REALLY slowing things down...
SpongeBob SquarePantsRandall the Wrapping Paper Monster: Birthday Party After-Party
A birthday party's not a wrap until Randall says it is!
Henry Danger: "Fortune Teller Hero Challenge"
The Thundermans' Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo join Henry Danger's Jace Norman and Cooper Barnes for some fun and unusual challeges.
Cross Property: Let’s Play Basketball Stars 2
Jack and Jace are playing Nickelodeon's Basketball Stars 2! who do you think will win!
Tiny Christmas: "Viewing Party"
Everyone is gathering around to watch Nickelodeon's newest movie, "Tiny Christmas"! You won't want to miss out on this cheerful holiday special!
The Thundermans"Worst Guy On The Beach"
We know you're ready for summer! Check out this sneak peek of Kira's music video, "Worst Guy on the Beach"!
Crossover Behind the Scenes!
Here's an exclusive behind the scenes look at the Danger and Thunder crossover special.
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: "Phoebe's Signs"
Phoebe misses all of the signs that point to her potential soul mate!
The Dad Jam!
This jam is for all the dads who help with homework, make bad jokes, and are there for us no matter what.
Henry DangerHalloween Freak Outs!
There's nothing better than seeing these Nick Stars scared straight!
The ThundermansThe Thundermans: 4 Fun Facts: Get to Know Kira Kosarin!
Get to know more about the real life Phoebe Thunderman!
The ThundermansMake a Phone Case!
Kira and Sydney demonstrate how to decorate your phone case with everything from floral patterns to tubas!
