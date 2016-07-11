SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Beats by Bob"
Season 12 • 07/11/2016
Beats By Bob is the newest Bikini Bottom hit to NEVER hit Bikini Bottom! Tap your foot to this catchy tune featuring some of your favorite SpongeBob quotes. No mayonnaise was harmed in the making of this song.
05:00
Wet Painters – Puppet Edition!SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
The Pineapple Playhouse presents...WET PAINTERS IRL! SpongeBob and Patrick are tasked to paint the inside of Mr. Krabs' house, but will their felted forms get the task done?
05:59
Dying for Pie – Puppet Edition!SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
It's Employee Brotherhood Day at the Krusty Krab! Is there more to the pie that Squidward gifts to SpongeBob? (It's a bomb.) The Pineapple Playhouse presents "Dying For Pie" - a SpongeBob episode IRL with puppets!
05:13
Can You Spare a Dime? – Puppet Edition!SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
Squidward is fired from the Krusty Krab after Mr. Krabs accuses him of stealing his very first dime. Luckily his neighbor SpongeBob is there to take care of him, to some bossy results. The Pineapple Playhouse presents "Can You Spare a Dime?"
01:23
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Warden Krabs"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
The Krusty Krab is beefing up their security!
01:10
SpongeBob SquarePants: "New Club Member"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
SpongeBob is about to become a member of a super exclusive club!
01:20
SpongeBob SquarePants: Santa RemixSpongeBob SquarePantsS12
This jolly tune about Christmas is getting remixed with all of your favorite friends from Bikini Bottom!
01:55
SpongeBob Squarepants: "Know Your Colors?!"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
You know the sounds of SpongeBob, but do you know the colors of SpongeBob? Let's see if you can complete this color challenge!
01:52
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Worst SpongeBob Villains Listicle"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
In a countdown so sinister it should be a crime, this is the rottenest ranking of the un-friendliest foes SpongeBob has ever encountered. From bullies to supervillains, just who really is the baddest bad guy in Bikini Bottom?
01:35
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Coloring SpongeBob"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
Sit back and relax as you watch SpongeBob get some color!
01:28
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Best SpongeBob Quotes"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
Everyone LOVES to quote SpongeBob. To celebrate these funny and memorable lines, we’ve created an EPIC megamix! So go JELLYFISH-JAM OUT and let us know which quotes we missed!
01:40
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Color With SpongeBob"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
We’re bringing some COLOR to your life with this SpongeBob video! Sit back and relax as we apply some pigment to this porous portrait!
02:43
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Color SpongeBob"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
See SpongeBob show his TRUE COLORS (yellow of course). We’re giving this 2 …make that 12 thumbs up!
00:44
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Find Out Now if You Are a SpongeBob!"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
Have you ever wondered which SpongeBob SquarePants character you are? Here are 5 reasons why we think you are SpongeBob SquarePants!
00:48
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Find out if You Are a Patrick!"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
Have you ever wondered which SpongeBob SquarePants character you are? Here are 5 reasons why we think you are Patrick Star!
00:47
SpongeBob SquarePants: "This Could Be You!"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
Have you ever wondered which SpongeBob SquarePants character you are? Here are 5 reasons why we think you are Squidward!
01:55
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Krabby Patty Hall of Fame"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
Welcome to the Krabby Patty Hall of Fame! Sing along to this catchy track all about some serious patty lovers — from SpongeBob SquarePants, our trusty OG, to Patrick Star, the One-Bite-Wonder Hero. Do YOU have what it takes to join this crew?
01:22
SpongeBob SquarePants Mini: "Frozen Krabby Patty Song"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
Check out Mr. Krabs sing a catchy jingle about a frozen Krabby Patty! Would you be interested in buying frozen krabby patties?!
02:34
SpongeBob SquarePants: Krabby Patty TriviaSpongeBob SquarePantsS12
How well do you know Bikini Bottom’s best-known burger? It’s time to test your SpongeBob smarts with the Ultimate Krabby Patty Challenge! Catch more SpongeBob on Nick!
01:38
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Squirrel Appreciation"SpongeBob SquarePantsS12
Celebrate your favorite squirrel, here is a country mix you’ll go NUTS for, with none other than the Rootin Tootin Sandy Cheeks. Sing along, create your best line dance routine, and share it with your friends! YeeeeHawwww!!!