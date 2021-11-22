Holiday Trivia 12/20/2021
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) are put to the ultimate Loud House test: how well do they know their characters?
03:37
A Loud House Christmas MovieThe Loud House Holiday Gift Guide
Not sure what presents to get the Loud in your life? Our guide helps you figure out who gets what!
11/22/2021
01:30
A Loud House Christmas MovieA Loud House Christmas Theme Song
One boy, ten girls, spreading joy to all the world!
11/22/2021
01:42
The Loud HouseLet's Rock With Luna Loud!
This Christmas, we're all one Loud family - together forever!
11/19/2021
01:00
A Loud House Christmas MovieThe Loud House Is Getting Real!
In a can’t-miss Christmas movie event, all your favorite Royal Woods residents come to life for a wild winter adventure! This November on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.
11/15/2021
00:47
A Loud House Christmas MovieTry Not To Dance
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) has a mission for Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud): try not to boogie during a Loud House Christmas jam session.
12/20/2021
00:44
A Loud House Christmas MovieLoud & Ugly Sweaters
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) strut their stuff with holiday sweaters that'll leave you speechless.
12/20/2021
00:52
A Loud House Christmas MovieGingerLoud House
Want to make your very own Loud House out of gingerbread? Learn from the best with Jahzir (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang (Lincoln Loud)!
12/20/2021
02:00
A Loud House Christmas MovieFinish The lyrics
It's bangers only on the Loud House Christmas soundtrack! We're testing Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) on how well they know their jams.
12/20/2021
00:57
A Loud House Christmas MovieWrap Battle
A Loud House Holiday Showdown: it's Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) vs. Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) in an incredible wrap battle. They're not just prepping presents, they're also blindfolded!
12/20/2021
02:13
