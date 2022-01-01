About A Loud House Christmas Movie

It’s Christmas-time, and Lincoln Loud is SUPER excited! It’s the one day a year when the entire Loud family truly comes together — but wait! Lori, Luna, and Luan are making their own holiday plans. That’s fine, Lincoln can still take the toboggan for a spin — but wait! Now Mom and Dad are planning a holiday trip to Miami, and Lincoln’s nervous they’ll miss all the family’s favorite traditions and the whole holiday will be ruined! He and Clyde only have 24 hours to come up with the perfect plan, change the family’s mind, and SAVE CHRISTMAS!