The Thundermans
The Thundermans: "Science!"
06/02/2016
Nora and Billy go to Max for advice when they take their mom's tablet without asking.
More
Watching
01:52
"Thanksgiving Livin' Song"
Are you ready for that Thanksgiving Living? Well join us and your favorite Nick characters as we stuff our bellies and take selfies.
01:24
The Thundermans: "Assista Boy"The Thundermans
The Thunder Twins have been selected as contenders for membership to the elite Hero League team called the Z-Force and old sidekick, Assista Boy, is back to say hello and hoping they will be great heroes just like their parents!
04:58
The Thundermans: "Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo Look Back on The Thundermans"The Thundermans
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman) and Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman) take a look back on all of their best moments on the set of The Thundermans. Warning… there will be tons of laughs and maybe even some tears! Watch as they share their favorite stunts and what it was like growing up together. Remember when Max did that cool back flip? Or remember the time Phoebe had a catch phrase?
00:34
The Thundermans: "The Monstermans"The Thundermans
It’s the Monstermans!!! Actually it’s your favorite superhero family in a Thundermans special Halloween theme song!
02:26
Cross Property: Let’s Play Basketball Stars 2
Jack and Jace are playing Nickelodeon's Basketball Stars 2! who do you think will win!
01:26
The Thundermans: "BFF Challenge: Jack And Kira"The Thundermans
When Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin aren't busy training for the Z-Force and protecting Hiddenville, they are just two besties hanging out behind-the-scenes! But how well do these BFFs know each other? Kira and Jack get quizzed on what Kira loves to do between takes, what Jack can't live without, and more!
01:09
The Thundermans: Sneak Peek: Twin PowerThe Thundermans
Max and Phoebe are even stronger when they are together!
01:12
The Thundermans: "Super Interview"The Thundermans
Max and Phoebe interviewed with the Super News channel about the Z-Force! But it looks like Max has his own plans to put the spot light on himself!
01:55
The Thundermans: "Max's Evilest Moments"The Thundermans
Do you think Max is atually a villain? Check out his evilest moments!
02:26
The Thundermans: "How To Hula Dance"The Thundermans
Max and Phoebe have brought their new hula skills with them from Hawaii. Take a dancing lesson from the duo and enjoy some fun in the sun!
01:01
The Thundermans: "Pop Pop's Favorite"The Thundermans
Phoebe and Max fight over who's Pop Pop's favorite grandchild!
01:26
The Thundermans: "Kite Surfing Lesson"The Thundermans
The Thunderman kids are going kite surfing during their visit in Hawaii! While everyone is really excited, it seems that Phoebe isn't too thrilled.
01:19
The Thundermans: "Tree Hair"The Thundermans
Max and Phoebe had a rough time walking to school because of the terrible wind! Even the Principal made fun of Phoebe's hair!
01:23
The Thundermans: "The Cricket Challenge"
Did you know Jack Griffo likes to eat crickets?! Neither did we! Jack challenged Riele Downs, Jade Pettyjohn, Thomas Kuc, Benjamin Flores Jr. and Sean Ryan Fox to see if they can stomach one of his favorite treats. Watch and see which Nick stars are up for the challenge and which stars politely pass. What’s one of the weirdest things you’ve ever eaten?
00:59
"Emoji Song"
Sing along now with emoji lyrics to some of your favorite theme songs from SpongeBob SquarePants, The Thundermans, and The Loud House!
02:16
Winter Blues
The holidays might be over, but don't worry, your favorite Nickelodeon characters are also facing the winter blues!
01:27
The Thundermans: "Big Bad Hare Day"The Thundermans
Phoebe and Max Thunderman are at the paws of Dr. Colosso’s evil (and adorable) rabbit army. Watch as these custom-made action figures take on real life bunnies in a truly un-bunny-lievable way!
02:20
"Guess The Emoji!"
Do you know your Nickelodeon characters... through emoji's?! Put your thinking cap on and try to guess them all!