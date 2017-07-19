Hey Arnold!
Hey Arnold: "The Legend of Arnold"
07/21/2017
Arnold has had such a great impression on so many generations! Don't miss out on his friends celebrating friendship!
01:26
Hey Arnold: "Cartoon Creator"Hey Arnold!
Check out what the creator of "Hey Arnold!" has in store for us! Catch up with Craig Bartlett and see how we creates one of our favorite cartoons!
07/19/2017
02:13
Hey Arnold: "First Look!"Hey Arnold!
Hey Arnold is back! Narrated by creator Craig Bartlett, get your first look at the upcoming TV movie event, Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie, coming soon to Nickelodeon!
07/19/2017
02:46
Hey Arnold!: "Extended Trailer"Hey Arnold!
Here is the first look of the much anticipated Nickelodeon Movie Event, “Hey Arnold! : The Jungle Movie”. When Arnold and the gang go on the field trip of a lifetime, they’ll encounter life-changing secrets on a WILD adventure you’ll have to see to believe. Don’t miss the big premiere, this Thanksgiving Weekend, only on Nick!
10/06/2017
01:40
Hey Arnold!: "How To Draw: Arnold & Gerald"Hey Arnold!
Can't get enough of Arnold and Gerald? Join writer/creator, Craig Bartlett, and learn how to draw Arnold and Gerald so you can take them with on all your adventures.
11/01/2017
01:01
Hey Arnold!: "Are You An Arnold or a Helga?"Hey Arnold!
HEY! If YOU were going on an epic jungle adventure, do you think you’d be more of an Arnold or a Helga? Don’t worry, we’ll list it out for you.
11/06/2017