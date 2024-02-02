About Hey Arnold!

Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie takes kids on the field trip of a lifetime: action packed and full of adventure! They'll join Arnold on a quest in which he'll try to achieve his ultimate dream and finally find his missing parents. It all starts when Arnold and his classmates take a trip to San Lorenzo, South America, which, coincidentally, is the last place Arnold's parents were seen. Their trip takes a turn when pirates kidnap Arnold and his friends! From there it's one jungle hazard after another, and the gang must put their heads together to get out of danger. As the leader of the journey, Arnold must make sure he and his friends survive safely, all while working towards a reunion he's dreamt of his whole life.