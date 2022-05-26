About Transformers: Earthspark

The Transformers war on Earth concluded years ago. Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, along with her husband, professor Alex Malto, and their kids Robby and Mo, move to the remote town of Witwicky, Pennsylvania, to start a new life. But Witwicky proves to be -- MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE – and the family soon finds their lives intertwined with a group of Terran Transformers – the first Transformers robots born on Earth! When the evil half human/half-robot cyborg Dr. Meridian (aka MANDROID) threatens life as they know it, Robby, Mo, and the Terrans band together with legendary Autobots like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee to stop Mandroid once and for all!