The Loud House

One boy, TEN girls?! Lincoln Loud might be outnumbered but don’t count him out because he’s always prepared! Amidst all the chaos, one thing’s for sure: there’s never a dull moment in the Loud House!
Cast

Lincoln Loud

Clyde McBride

Lori Loud

Leni Loud

Luna Loud

Luan Loud

Lynn Loud Jr.

Lucy Loud

Lana Loud

Lola Loud

Lisa Loud

Lily Loud

Rita Loud

Lynn Loud Sr.

About The Loud House

Welcome to the Loud House! Home to Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa, Lily and… Lincoln Loud!

The Loud family consists of five older sisters, five younger sisters, and a single brother right in the middle - that’s Lincoln. Eleven siblings sharing everything, including their one bathroom? Yeah, he’s gotta do what he can to survive. From unwanted makeovers to exploding science experiments to the battle for the perfect seat on a family road trip, there's no problem too large — or bedroom too small — for Lincoln! Despite all the chaos, he wouldn't have it any other way.

Lincoln's secret to surviving in the Loud House? Always have a plan. With a little help from his best friend Clyde, Lincoln can handle anything his sisters (or parents, or even grouchy neighbor Mr. Grouse) can throw at him.