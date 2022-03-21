About The Fairly OddParents

Timmy Turner is your average 10-year-old kid with a not-so-average secret. You see, his life used to be miserable. He couldn’t catch a break - not from bullies at school, not from his insane teacher Mr. Crocker, and DEFINITELY not from Vicky, his evil babysitter. But he’s got just what he needs to make it all better: Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents who can grant his every wish! Sure, those wishes can backfire, and turn into seemingly irreversible disasters, but that’s not stopping Timmy from having amazing adventures along the way!