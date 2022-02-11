About Rugrats

What does the world look like from a baby’s point of view? Well, it looks like a whole lotta fun! Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, and Susie are out to explore all the world has to offer - or at least as much of it as they can imagine from the backyard. Tommy’s mean cousin Angelica is also in on the action, and loves to boss the babies around at every turn. They can even talk! To each other, that is. The adults just don’t understand, and maybe that’s for the best.