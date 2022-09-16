About The Really Loud House

Welcome to the Loud House! The Really Loud House! Home to Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa, Lily, and of course, Lincoln Loud! Five older sisters, five younger sisters, and smack-dab in the middle, one brother - that’s Lincoln. Eleven siblings sharing everything, including their one bathroom? Yeah, he’s gotta do what he can to survive. From unwanted makeovers to exploding science experiments to the battle for the perfect seat on a family road trip, there's no problem too large — or bedroom too small — for Lincoln! Despite all the chaos, he wouldn't have it any other way. Lincoln's secret to surviving in the Loud House? Always have a plan. With a little help from his best friend Clyde, Lincoln can handle anything his sisters (or parents, or even grouchy neighbor Mr. Grouse) can throw at him.